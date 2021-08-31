Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

82,001 KM

Details Description Features

$48,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon- 4WD,Accident Free,Nav, Htd.Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon- 4WD,Accident Free,Nav, Htd.Seats

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

82,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7653850
  • Stock #: E5522A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Heritage Tan/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,001 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, TRAIL RAIL CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Cargo Area Floor Mat, TIRES: 285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD), STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper, Steel Rear Bumper, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER, MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a tried-and-true Wrangler Unlimited today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Body-colour fender flares
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Keyless Start
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Alpine Premium Audio System
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper
TIRES: 285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
HERITAGE TAN/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ACCENT STITCHING -inc: Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
TRAIL RAIL CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Cargo Area Floor Mat
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2016 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 107,717 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 TRX
 5,893 KM
$143,800 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT
 74,456 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory