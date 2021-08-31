2019 Jeep Wrangler

$48,800 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 0 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7653850

7653850 Stock #: E5522A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Heritage Tan/Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,001 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Body-colour fender flares Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Keyless Start BLACK Remote proximity keyless entry Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Alpine Premium Audio System WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper TIRES: 285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD) HERITAGE TAN/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ACCENT STITCHING -inc: Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel TRAIL RAIL CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Cargo Area Floor Mat COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches Requires Subscription UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...

