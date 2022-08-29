$46,500+ tax & licensing
$46,500
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
81,607KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9244153
- Stock #: TP8701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,607 KM
Vehicle Description
Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote proximity keyless entry
Black Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
Requires Subscription
SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents Front LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: TIP Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
SKY 1-TOUCH POWER TOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Removable Rear Quarter Windows Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" TECH GRAY POLISHED FACE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches
8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Rear View Auto Dim Mirror GPS Navigation Sirius...
