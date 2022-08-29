2019 Jeep Wrangler

$46,500 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 6 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 81,607 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Alpine Premium Audio System Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Remote proximity keyless entry Black Clearcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Requires Subscription SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents Front LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Heated Front Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: TIP Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob SKY 1-TOUCH POWER TOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Removable Rear Quarter Windows Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" TECH GRAY POLISHED FACE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches 8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Rear View Auto Dim Mirror GPS Navigation Sirius...

