Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation!

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.

The 2019 Kia Forte pairs stylish good looks with excellent versatility and impressive driving capabilities, making it a compact sedan standout. This 2019 Kia Forte is for sale today.

Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers the practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 158,166 kms. Its white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Fortes trim level is EX IVT. Loaded with great features, this Forte EX is equipped with wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, and chrome exterior styling. Other standard features include lane keep assistance, driver attention alerts, forward collision avoidance assistance, heated front seats and steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.

With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy, and thats a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.

2019 Kia Forte

158,166 KM

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

158,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD3KE026218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation!

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.

The 2019 Kia Forte pairs stylish good looks with excellent versatility and impressive driving capabilities, making it a compact sedan standout. This 2019 Kia Forte is for sale today.

Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers the practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 158,166 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Forte's trim level is EX IVT. Loaded with great features, this Forte EX is equipped with wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, and chrome exterior styling. Other standard features include lane keep assistance, driver attention alerts, forward collision avoidance assistance, heated front seats and steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

2019 Kia Forte