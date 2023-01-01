$CALL+ tax & licensing
306-934-1822
2019 Kia Sorento
3.3L LX All Wheel Drive. Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
- Listing ID: 10442394
- Stock #: P39476
- VIN: 5XYPGDA55KG528285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 KIA SORENTO LX, 2.4L DOHC GDI I4, 6 Cylinders engine and 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive. Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
