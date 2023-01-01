Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

131,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX All Wheel Drive. Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX All Wheel Drive. Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10442394
  • Stock #: P39476
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA55KG528285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39476
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 KIA SORENTO LX, 2.4L DOHC GDI I4, 6 Cylinders engine and 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive. Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

