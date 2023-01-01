Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

155,500 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2.4L LX Heated seats/steering wheel, Back-up camera, Cruise Control

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

155,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467195
  • Stock #: T39417
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA35KG457054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The side profile of 2019 KIA SORENTO has a sense of power, the lines are slender and burly, the shape of the rear is relatively simple, the roof spoiler and high-mounted brake lights make the overall appearance relatively youthful. The vehicle is equipped with a 2.4-liter inline-injected 4-cylinder engine making 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque and mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, It's an all-around SUV that's well-rounded in key areas like safety features, comfort and technology. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

