$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4 AWD
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4 AWD
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,601KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA30KG593735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, SiriusXM, Touch Screen, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key
With such a high value, this Kia Sorento is certainly worth considering for your next luxury family SUV. This 2019 Kia Sorento is for sale today.
This 2019 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV that is built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers a responsive handling feel, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 138,601 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is EX 2.4 AWD. Efficient yet powerful, this Kia Sorento EX boasts an abundance of upgraded features such as automatic full time all wheel drive, stylish alloy wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with a 6 speaker stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and voice activation technology, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, power windows, heated leather bucket seats, a proximity key for push button start, memory seats and mirrors settings, back up camera and much more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$22,995
2019 Kia Sorento