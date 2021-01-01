2019 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Seating LEATHER SEAT TRIM Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Tires: P235/60R18 Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 4 12V DC Power Outlets Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.51 Axle Ratio 8-Way Driver Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Streaming Audio Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and Internal Memory Emergency Sos Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning Passenger Seat Parking Distance Warning Rear Parking Sensors 18.8 Gal. Fuel Tank Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Alloy Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Keeping Assist Engine: 3.3L GDI Dual CVVT DOHC 24-Valve V6 Radio: UVO eServices -inc: 7 touch-screen audio display system, AM/FM radio, MP3, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, voice recognition, rear-camera display, USB/auxiliary input jacks and Bluetooth wireless technology Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support, 8-way power adjustable passenger seat and heated front seats w/3 settings GVWR: 5,622 lbs Forward Collision Avoidance and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

