2019 Kia Sorento

33,045 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

EX V6 w/Mfg Warranty, AWD, Heated Seats, Leather, Backup Camera, Loaded

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

33,045KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6344399
  • Stock #: 14083A
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA53KG598493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14083A
  • Mileage 33,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! Do so much more with one vehicle. This Kia Sorento gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Kia Sorento. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Kia Sorento. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Kia Sorento EX. It is incomparable for the price and quality. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Leather Steering Wheel
DEEP TINTED GLASS
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Tires: P235/60R18
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.51 Axle Ratio
8-Way Driver Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and Internal Memory
Emergency Sos
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Seat
Parking Distance Warning Rear Parking Sensors
18.8 Gal. Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Alloy
Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Keeping Assist
Engine: 3.3L GDI Dual CVVT DOHC 24-Valve V6
Radio: UVO eServices -inc: 7 touch-screen audio display system, AM/FM radio, MP3, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, voice recognition, rear-camera display, USB/auxiliary input jacks and Bluetooth wireless technology
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support, 8-way power adjustable passenger seat and heated front seats w/3 settings
GVWR: 5,622 lbs
Forward Collision Avoidance and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

