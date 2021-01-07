+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival!2019 Kia Sorento LX - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Sorento LX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, AWD, Black, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Sorento LX has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Kia LX Sorento 2.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic.
