Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Soul

172,406 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Soul

AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12831256

2019 Kia Soul

AUTO

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 12831256
  2. 12831256
  3. 12831256
  4. 12831256
  5. 12831256
  6. 12831256
  7. 12831256
  8. 12831256
  9. 12831256
  10. 12831256
  11. 12831256
  12. 12831256
  13. 12831256
  14. 12831256
  15. 12831256
  16. 12831256
  17. 12831256
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,406KM
VIN KNDJN2A2XK7649333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 172,406 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Buick Verano Convenience 201,345 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Enclave Essence AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Buick Enclave Essence AWD 248,606 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L AWD 217,120 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2019 Kia Soul