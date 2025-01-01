Menu
2019 Kia Soul LX for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport **MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES **BLUETOOTH **AIR CONDITIONING **USB PORT AND AUX VIN: KNDJN2A26K7636692 Mileage: 105,886 KM Color: Inferno Red with Black Cloth Interior Condition: Mint Condition Clean, Reliable, Affordable Vehicle Overview Stand out with style and practicality in this 2019 Kia Soul LX. Finished in a bold Inferno Red exterior with a comfortable black cloth interior, this compact crossover is perfect for city driving and highway cruising across Saskatchewan. Known for its unique design, roomy interior, and impressive fuel efficiency, the Kia Soul LX is an excellent choice for families, students, or anyone seeking an affordable and dependable ride. Now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, this 2019 Kia Soul LX comes in mint condition and has been carefully maintained, making it an exceptional value for its next owner. Key Features of the 2019 Kia Soul LX Performance & Efficiency 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 8.5L/100km (city) / 7.1L/100km (hwy) Exterior Highlights Bold Inferno Red Paint with Kias Iconic Boxy Design 16-inch Steel Wheels with Full Covers Multi-Reflector Headlights Rear Privacy Glass Interior Comfort & Convenience Spacious Cabin with Black Cloth Upholstery 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for Added Cargo Space Air Conditioning with Cabin Air Filter Power Windows and Power Door Locks Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column Technology & Infotainment 5-inch Touchscreen Display AM/FM/MP3 Audio System with USB and Auxiliary Input Jacks Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls 6-Speaker Sound System Safety & Driver Assistance Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist Advanced Airbag System Rearview Camera Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport? At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan find the right vehicle with flexible in-house financing options. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all, we can get you approved quickly and easily. With a wide selection of quality vehicles and a reputation for customer satisfaction, Platinum Auto Sport is your trusted partner for car shopping in Saskatoon. Test Drive the 2019 Kia Soul LX Today This 2019 Kia Soul LX offers bold style, excellent reliability, and modern technology all at an affordable price. With only 105,886 KM and in mint condition, it wont stay on our lot for long. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to book your test drive and learn more about our in-house financing options for all types of credit in Saskatchewan.

2019 Kia Soul

105,866 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Soul

LX Auto

13141180

2019 Kia Soul

LX Auto

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Used
105,866KM
VIN KNDJN2A26K7636692

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red (AJR)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT3322
  • Mileage 105,866 KM

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

tinted windows
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Interior

Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

