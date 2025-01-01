$15,995+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Inferno Red (AJR)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT3322
- Mileage 105,866 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Kia Soul LX for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport
**MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES
**BLUETOOTH
**AIR CONDITIONING
**USB PORT AND AUX
VIN: KNDJN2A26K7636692
Mileage: 105,886 KM
Color: Inferno Red with Black Cloth Interior
Condition: Mint Condition Clean, Reliable, Affordable
Vehicle Overview
Stand out with style and practicality in this 2019 Kia Soul LX. Finished in a bold Inferno Red exterior with a comfortable black cloth interior, this compact crossover is perfect for city driving and highway cruising across Saskatchewan. Known for its unique design, roomy interior, and impressive fuel efficiency, the Kia Soul LX is an excellent choice for families, students, or anyone seeking an affordable and dependable ride.
Now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, this 2019 Kia Soul LX comes in mint condition and has been carefully maintained, making it an exceptional value for its next owner.
Key Features of the 2019 Kia Soul LX
Performance & Efficiency
1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 8.5L/100km (city) / 7.1L/100km (hwy)
Exterior Highlights
Bold Inferno Red Paint with Kia's Iconic Boxy Design
16-inch Steel Wheels with Full Covers
Multi-Reflector Headlights
Rear Privacy Glass
Interior Comfort & Convenience
Spacious Cabin with Black Cloth Upholstery
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for Added Cargo Space
Air Conditioning with Cabin Air Filter
Power Windows and Power Door Locks
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column
Technology & Infotainment
5-inch Touchscreen Display
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System with USB and Auxiliary Input Jacks
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity
Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
6-Speaker Sound System
Safety & Driver Assistance
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist
Advanced Airbag System
Rearview Camera
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport?
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan find the right vehicle with flexible in-house financing options. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all, we can get you approved quickly and easily.
With a wide selection of quality vehicles and a reputation for customer satisfaction, Platinum Auto Sport is your trusted partner for car shopping in Saskatoon.
Test Drive the 2019 Kia Soul LX Today
This 2019 Kia Soul LX offers bold style, excellent reliability, and modern technology all at an affordable price. With only 105,886 KM and in mint condition, it won't stay on our lot for long.
Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to book your test drive and learn more about our in-house financing options for all types of credit in Saskatchewan.
