2019 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: BP1975
- VIN: KNDPMCAC1K7516536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,314 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Kia Sportage LX $23,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN#: KNDPMCAC1K7516536
154,314 Km, AWD, 6 speed Automatic, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.
Vehicle Features
