2019 Kia Stinger

14,600 KM

Details Description Features

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Kia Stinger

2019 Kia Stinger

GT Limited AWD - TWIN TURBO - TOP OF THE LINE

2019 Kia Stinger

GT Limited AWD - TWIN TURBO - TOP OF THE LINE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

14,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6078267
  • Stock #: 049603
  • VIN: KNAE55LCXK6049603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 049603
  • Mileage 14,600 KM

Vehicle Description

TWO SETS OF WHEELS + TIRES - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Factory Warranty Remaining!



FULLY LOADED, TOP OF THE LINE KIA STINGER PROVIDING FEATURES SUCH AS:



Performance:

-Twin Turbo 3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine Producing an Astounding 365HP and 376ft/lb of Torque

-AWD System to Utilize All Your Power

-8-speed Sportmatic Automatic Transmisison

-350mm (13.8 in) Performance Brembo Vented Disc Brakes in The Front

-340mm (13.4 in) Performance Brembo Vented Disc Brakes in The Rear

-Drive Mode Select(Eco/Comfort/Smart/Sport/Custom) Displayed on a 7" Supervision LCD Instrument Cluster



Safety:

Lane Keeping Assist System

Driver Attention Alert System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Hill-assist Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Heads Up Display

Lane Departure Warning

Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control

Traction and Stability Control



Comfort and Convenience:

Full Black Nappa Leather Interior Including a Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob

Heated Front AND Rear Seats

Cooled Front Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Reverse Camera w/ 360° View and Parking Sensors

Navigation System Shown Brightly on an 8" Media Interface Screen

Full Width Moonroof

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Premium 15-speaker Harmon Kardon Audio System

Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

8-way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat Plus,

-4-way drivers seat lumbar support (air cell)

-Power adjustable drivers seat bolsters

-Power driver's seat Thigh cushion extension

-Memory Seat Function

8-way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat w/ 4-way Power Lumbar

Power Hatch

Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Power Windows

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls

HomeLink Garage Door Opener

Auto Off at a Stop





Comes With a Set of Summer tires on Stock Alloy Rims AND a Set of Winter Tires on Aftermarket Alloy Rims!



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

