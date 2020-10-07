2019 Kia Stinger

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
TWO SETS OF WHEELS + TIRES - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Factory Warranty Remaining!
FULLY LOADED, TOP OF THE LINE KIA STINGER PROVIDING FEATURES SUCH AS:
Performance:
-Twin Turbo 3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine Producing an Astounding 365HP and 376ft/lb of Torque
-AWD System to Utilize All Your Power
-8-speed Sportmatic Automatic Transmisison
-350mm (13.8 in) Performance Brembo Vented Disc Brakes in The Front
-340mm (13.4 in) Performance Brembo Vented Disc Brakes in The Rear
-Drive Mode Select(Eco/Comfort/Smart/Sport/Custom) Displayed on a 7" Supervision LCD Instrument Cluster
Safety:
Lane Keeping Assist System
Driver Attention Alert System
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Hill-assist Control
Blind Spot Detection System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heads Up Display
Lane Departure Warning
Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Comfort and Convenience:
Full Black Nappa Leather Interior Including a Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
Heated Front AND Rear Seats
Cooled Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Camera w/ 360° View and Parking Sensors
Navigation System Shown Brightly on an 8" Media Interface Screen
Full Width Moonroof
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming
Premium 15-speaker Harmon Kardon Audio System
Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary and USB Input
8-way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat Plus,
-4-way drivers seat lumbar support (air cell)
-Power adjustable drivers seat bolsters
-Power driver's seat Thigh cushion extension
-Memory Seat Function
8-way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat w/ 4-way Power Lumbar
Power Hatch
Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel
Power Windows
Power Mirrors - Heated
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start
Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Auto Off at a Stop
Comes With a Set of Summer tires on Stock Alloy Rims AND a Set of Winter Tires on Aftermarket Alloy Rims!
