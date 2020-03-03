Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Lincoln MKC

Select

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln MKC

Select

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

  1. 4812732
  2. 4812732
  3. 4812732
  4. 4812732
  5. 4812732
  6. 4812732
  7. 4812732
  8. 4812732
  9. 4812732
  10. 4812732
  11. 4812732
  12. 4812732
  13. 4812732
  14. 4812732
  15. 4812732
  16. 4812732
  17. 4812732
  18. 4812732
Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,500KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4812732
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D98KUL39883
Exterior Colour
Infinite Black Metallic (Black)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2019 Lincoln MKC Select 2.0L EcoBoost engine AWD ONLY 2,500KM
Navigation/ Leather Heathed Seats/ Push button/ Remote start/reverse camera/sensor system, heated mirrors, traction control, HID headlamps, LED taillights, a heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, and much more

$35,999 REDUCED

-No Extra Fees
-With warranty
*Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 270 0522/ 306 361 6889
www.maxmotors.ca

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

-LEATHER SEATS
-MEMORY SEATS
-HEATED STEERING WHEEL
-HEATED FRONT AND REAR LEATHER SEATS
-MIRROR SIDES CAMERA
-REMOTE START
-PUSH BUTTON
-NAVIGATION
-BACK VIEW CAMERA
-POWER LOCK
-POWER WINDOW
-POWER STEERING
-BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY
-SATELLITE RADIO
-AIR CONDITION
-POWER TAILGATE
-CRUISE CONTROL
-TOUCH SCREEN
-TRACTION CONTROL

3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • digital signal processor
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • KEYPAD
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 3.51 Axle Ratio
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Streaming Audio
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
  • Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
  • 59 L Fuel Tank
  • Chrome Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • Tires: 18"
  • Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
  • Lincoln Way Tracker System
  • Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4
  • GVWR: 2,277 kgs (5,020 lbs)
  • Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Max Motors Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Journey SXT
 119,400 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Laramie
 78,890 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 7 Series 75...
 141,831 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-270-XXXX

(click to show)

306-270-0522

Send A Message