2019 Lincoln MKC

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- digital signal processor
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Systems Monitor
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Regular Amplifier
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- KEYPAD
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 3.51 Axle Ratio
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Illuminated Front Cupholder
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
- Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
- 59 L Fuel Tank
- Chrome Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
- Tires: 18"
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Lincoln Way Tracker System
- Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4
- GVWR: 2,277 kgs (5,020 lbs)
- Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.