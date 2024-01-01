$37,315+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve - AWD - COOLED MASSAGING SEATS - TECH PKG - DRIVER ASSIST PKG - WIRELESS CHARGING - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve - AWD - COOLED MASSAGING SEATS - TECH PKG - DRIVER ASSIST PKG - WIRELESS CHARGING - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$37,315
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,956KM
VIN 2LMPJ8L92KBL40028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L40028
- Mileage 66,956 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully-Loaded Model! - Exceptional Condition - Accident Free - Low Kilometers
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Technology Package!
- Driver Assistance Package!
- Multi-Contour (Massage) Seats
- Cooled Front Seats
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centering & Adaptive Steering
- Panoramic Vista Roof
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- 360-Degree Camera w/ Enhanced Active Park Assist
- Rearview Camera w/ Washer
- 12.3-Inch LCD Instrument Cluster Display
- 13-Speaker Revel Audio System
- Blind Spot Detection w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping Alert
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Hands-Free Liftgate
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers & Wiper De-Icer
- Adaptive Suspension
- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/lincoln/2019-nautilus.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$37,315
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2019 Lincoln Nautilus