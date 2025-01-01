2019 Mazda CX-3

Menu
Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers - Great Fuel Economy! - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Luxury Package!
- Heated Leatherette Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM)
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- HMI Commander Switch
- Aha & Stitcher Radio Functionality
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Push-Button Start
- 2.0L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/mazda/ca/2019-cx3.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

2019 Mazda CX-3