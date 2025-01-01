$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GS - AWD - LOW KMS - LUXURY PKG - HEATED STEERING WHEEL
2019 Mazda CX-3
GS - AWD - LOW KMS - LUXURY PKG - HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,516KM
VIN JM1DKFC71K0405455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 405455
- Mileage 63,516 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers - Great Fuel Economy! - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Luxury Package!
- Heated Leatherette Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM)
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- HMI Commander Switch
- Aha & Stitcher Radio Functionality
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Push-Button Start
- 2.0L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/mazda/ca/2019-cx3.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
2019 Mazda CX-3