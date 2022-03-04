Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-5

23,097 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 8636183
  2. 8636183
  3. 8636183
  4. 8636183
  5. 8636183
  6. 8636183
  7. 8636183
  8. 8636183
  9. 8636183
  10. 8636183
  11. 8636183
  12. 8636183
  13. 8636183
  14. 8636183
  15. 8636183
  16. 8636183
  17. 8636183
  18. 8636183
  19. 8636183
  20. 8636183
  21. 8636183
  22. 8636183
  23. 8636183
  24. 8636183
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8636183
  • Stock #: P38939
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM3K0587791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,097 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2016 Dodge Journey S...
 128,604 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango GT
 137,238 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS
 23,097 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory