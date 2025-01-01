Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mazda CX-9

142,478 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-9

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12813346

2019 Mazda CX-9

GT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1753892959704
  2. 1753892960145
  3. 1753892960649
  4. 1753892961118
  5. 1753892961570
  6. 1753892962060
  7. 1753892962503
  8. 1753892962972
  9. 1753892963419
  10. 1753892963858
  11. 1753892964285
  12. 1753892964728
  13. 1753892965154
  14. 1753892965629
  15. 1753892966062
  16. 1753892966495
  17. 1753892966963
  18. 1753892967392
  19. 1753892967843
  20. 1753892968322
  21. 1753892968761
  22. 1753892969215
  23. 1753892969644
  24. 1753892970071
  25. 1753892970492
  26. 1753892970922
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,478KM
VIN JM3TCBDY4K0319203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,478 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Ford Fusion V6 Sport for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Fusion V6 Sport 150,641 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-9 GT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Mazda CX-9 GT 142,478 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 93,523 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2019 Mazda CX-9