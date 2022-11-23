$38,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2019 Mazda CX-9
GT - AWD, Leather, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seating
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9423097
- Stock #: 4963A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 4963A
- Mileage 72,014 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2019 Mazda CX-9 GT - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, CX-9 GT, 4D Sport Utility, I4 Turbo, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black, Leather, 12 Speakers, 3rd row seats: bench, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Bose Audio System w/12 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" Light Grey High Lustre Alloy.This CX-9 GT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Mazda GT CX-9 I4 Turbo 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Many owners rave about the CX-9's rich and colourful cabin, with plenty of metal and stitching, and lots of glossy surfaces that keep the eyes and fingertips busy. As three-row crossovers go, many owners say the CX-9's rearmost row is surprisingly flexible and roomy, even if best left for smaller passengers. A smooth and quiet engine, as well as respectable fuel consumption and a comfortable ride, help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.