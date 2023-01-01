$29,990+ tax & licensing
888-688-2408
2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
$29,990
- Listing ID: 9590083
- Stock #: V-74717
- VIN: WDDMH4GB7KJ500815
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-74717
- Mileage 20,787 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Recent Arrival! Red 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Double Clutch Automatic 7G-DCT 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4D Hatchback B 250 Sports Tourer 4MATIC® 4MATIC® Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds.
