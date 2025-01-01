$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250 4MATIC - LOW KMS - PREMIUM PKG
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250 4MATIC - LOW KMS - PREMIUM PKG
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,721KM
VIN WDCTG4GB0KJ638067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 638067
- Mileage 65,721 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! - Regularly Maintained - Exceptional Condition
Experience luxury and performance with this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Finished in elegant Polar White, this compact luxury crossover turns heads with its sleek design and bold styling. With low kilometers and a history of regular maintenance, this GLA250 offers peace of mind and long-term value. Enjoy impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing the all-wheel-drive capability that makes this vehicle ideal for Saskatchewan winters. Inside, the Premium Package offers heated seats, blind spot assist, proximity keyless entry, and SiriusXM satellite radio for your comfort and convenience. The Multimedia Package enhances your drive with the COMAND navigation system, plus seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. A panoramic moonroof and LED headlights and taillights complete the premium look and feel of this well-equipped SUV. Dont miss your chance to own this stylish, versatile, and luxurious GLA250 at Saskatoon Auto Connection today.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 9.0L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Premium Package!
- Multimedia Package!
- Heated Front Seats (PREM)
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- COMAND Navigation w/ Voice Control
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
- Blind Spot Assist (PREM)
- COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST
- ATTENTION ASSIST
- 8-Inch HD Central Screen
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Heated Windscreen Washer System
- KEYLESS-GO (PREM)
- Power Liftgate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio (PREM)
- LED High-Performance Headlamps
- DYNAMIC SELECT (Comfort/Sport/ECO Modes)
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Polar White
Interior Colour: Black MB-Tex
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.mbusa.com/content/dam/mb-nafta/us/brochures/pdf/MY19_GLA_WebPDF_082918.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Experience luxury and performance with this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Finished in elegant Polar White, this compact luxury crossover turns heads with its sleek design and bold styling. With low kilometers and a history of regular maintenance, this GLA250 offers peace of mind and long-term value. Enjoy impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing the all-wheel-drive capability that makes this vehicle ideal for Saskatchewan winters. Inside, the Premium Package offers heated seats, blind spot assist, proximity keyless entry, and SiriusXM satellite radio for your comfort and convenience. The Multimedia Package enhances your drive with the COMAND navigation system, plus seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. A panoramic moonroof and LED headlights and taillights complete the premium look and feel of this well-equipped SUV. Dont miss your chance to own this stylish, versatile, and luxurious GLA250 at Saskatoon Auto Connection today.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 9.0L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Premium Package!
- Multimedia Package!
- Heated Front Seats (PREM)
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- COMAND Navigation w/ Voice Control
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
- Blind Spot Assist (PREM)
- COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST
- ATTENTION ASSIST
- 8-Inch HD Central Screen
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Heated Windscreen Washer System
- KEYLESS-GO (PREM)
- Power Liftgate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio (PREM)
- LED High-Performance Headlamps
- DYNAMIC SELECT (Comfort/Sport/ECO Modes)
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Polar White
Interior Colour: Black MB-Tex
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.mbusa.com/content/dam/mb-nafta/us/brochures/pdf/MY19_GLA_WebPDF_082918.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2023 Nissan Altima S - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - SAFETY SHIELD 360 41,952 KM $29,809 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage LX - AWD - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY 111,183 KM $25,478 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - BLACKTOP - SXT PLUS - REAR DVD 152,890 KM $21,366 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA