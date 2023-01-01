Menu
2019 MINI 3 Door

20,321 KM

Details Description

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

Cooper w/ Pano Roof, Backup Cam, Parking Sensors

Location

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

20,321KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9514771
  • Stock #: V-70005
  • VIN: WMWXP5C56K2H31585

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,321 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mini 3 Door Hardtop Cooper - Engine blends quickness and fuel efficiency. Nimble handling helps keep the Hardtop glued to the road. Interior looks classy and upscale. Comes with Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Parking Sensors;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Panoramic Sunroof

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

