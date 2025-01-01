Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES

12461152

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
VIN JA4AT3AA8KZ609611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KZ609611
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES is a stylish and practical compact SUV that offers a great balance of performance, efficiency, and advanced features. The ES trim comes equipped with essential features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. With its bold design, comfortable cabin, and standard all-wheel drive, the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES is an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and affordable SUV with a sporty edge.

  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross