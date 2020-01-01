715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!*2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*Outlander ES, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L SOHC, CVT, 4WD, White, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*This Outlander ES has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Mitsubishi ES Outlander 2.4L SOHC CVT.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1