2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- Heated Seats/Mirrors, 4WD, Keyless Entry
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
- Listing ID: 9449643
- Stock #: 99833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,601 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mitsubishi Outlander boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*Four Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Brake Assist, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Heated Mirrors, Rear Defrost, ABS, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Climate Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Keyless Entry, Daytime Running Lights, Smart Device Integration, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Cargo Shade, Bluetooth Connection, Front Head Air Bag, Stability Control, Leather Steering Wheel, A/C, Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone A/C, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, HD Radio, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, AM/FM Stereo, Heated Front Seat(s), Cruise Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Bench Seat, Child Safety Locks, Satellite Radio, Security System, Rear Head Air Bag*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
Vehicle Features
