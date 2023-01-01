Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

117,601 KM

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

- Heated Seats/Mirrors, 4WD, Keyless Entry

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

117,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 99833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 99833
  • Mileage 117,601 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mitsubishi Outlander boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*Four Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Brake Assist, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Heated Mirrors, Rear Defrost, ABS, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Climate Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Keyless Entry, Daytime Running Lights, Smart Device Integration, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Cargo Shade, Bluetooth Connection, Front Head Air Bag, Stability Control, Leather Steering Wheel, A/C, Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone A/C, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, HD Radio, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, AM/FM Stereo, Heated Front Seat(s), Cruise Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Bench Seat, Child Safety Locks, Satellite Radio, Security System, Rear Head Air Bag

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

