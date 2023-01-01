Menu
2019 Nissan Armada

59,894 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2019 Nissan Armada

2019 Nissan Armada

SL LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS SUV 5.6L V8!!

2019 Nissan Armada

SL LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS SUV 5.6L V8!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9498073
  • Stock #: PP1871
  • VIN: JN8AY2NC2K9582701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 59,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Used NISSAN ARMADA for Sale in Saskatoon. LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS SUV 5.6L V8!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED SOPHISTICATED CABIN DESIGN AND CUTTING EDGE INFOTAINMENT!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-471183

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
7 Speed Automatic

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-XXXX

306-491-7275

