$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-491-7275
2019 Nissan Armada
SL LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS SUV 5.6L V8!!
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9498073
- Stock #: PP1871
- VIN: JN8AY2NC2K9582701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 59,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Used NISSAN ARMADA for Sale in Saskatoon. LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS SUV 5.6L V8!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED SOPHISTICATED CABIN DESIGN AND CUTTING EDGE INFOTAINMENT!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-471183
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.