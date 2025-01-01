$18,414+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV - GREAT FUEL ECONOMY - CARPLAY - LOW KMS
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV - GREAT FUEL ECONOMY - CARPLAY - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$18,414
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,059KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU0KL539859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 539859
- Mileage 106,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptional Fuel Economy! - Low Kilometers - Excellent Condition
For sale now at Saskatoon Auto Connection: a 2019 Nissan Kicks SV that combines sharp design with everyday practicality. Dressed in Aspen White with a Super Black roof, this compact SUV makes a bold statement on the road. Its efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine delivers excellent fuel economy at just 7.2L/100km combined. Enjoy nimble handling, great visibility, and one of the roomiest cargo areas in its class. Inside, stay connected and comfortable with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, and a rearview camera. A 7-inch advanced drive-assist display keeps you informed, while intelligent emergency braking with forward collision warning adds peace of mind. Come experience the comfort, value, and versatility of the Kicks SV at Saskatoon Auto Connection today.
Key Features:
- 7.2L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Heated Seats
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- RearView Monitor
- Intelligent Emergency Braking w/ Forward Collision Warning
- 7-Inch Advanced Drive-Assist Display
- Nissan Intelligent Key
- Push Button Start
- Intelligent Auto Headlights
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Siri Eyes Free
- Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Automatic Climate Control
- Fog Lights
- 17-Inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
- 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Aspen White w/ Super Black Roof
Interior Colour: Charcoal Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/nissan/ca/2019-kicks.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2019 Nissan Kicks