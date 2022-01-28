Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

53,951 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV SAVE ON FUEL!!

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV SAVE ON FUEL!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,951KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8268177
  • Stock #: PP1250
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU0KL540638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 53,951 KM

Vehicle Description

YOUR JOB IS YOUR CREDIT!! This Vehicle Qualifies for Special Low % Financing Offers!!

*******GET PRE-APPROVED****** (INSTANT APPROVALS)

WWW.NORTHPOINTAUTOSALES.CA / WWW.PLATINUMAUTOSPORT.COM

- PAYMETS TAILORED TO YOUR BUDGET
- 90 DAY NO PAYMENT PROGRAM
- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION & CASHBACK
- $1000 REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM
- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE
- FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SK/AB/MB
- CREDIT SOLUTIONS FOR ANY SITUATION!

TEXT GENERAL MANAGER(FERNANDO) - 6394711839

*****All Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are accompanied by a Full Mechanical Fitness Report & Carfax Report. All Certified Vehicles are Eligible for optional Extended Warranty.


*Refer A Friend program - YOU GET PAID $1000 FOR EACH SUCCESSFUL REFERAL BROUGHT TO US!! CALL/TEXT 6394711839 FOR MORE INFO!!

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

