2019 Nissan Kicks
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
25,179KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8935072
- Stock #: 99734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,179 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, KICKS AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dodge City Auto
