2019 Nissan Murano
SV
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
Used
139,281KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MS2KN131238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,281 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
With a luxurious interior, capable handling, and futuristic technology, this Nissan Murano is ready for whatever you throw its way. This 2019 Nissan Murano is for sale today.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2019 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This SUV has 139,281 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is SV AWD. Stepping up to this Murano SUV rewards you with a full-time all-wheel-drive system, punchy performance, and express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, and heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment for the driver seat, and lumbar support for both. Other features include LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more.
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
