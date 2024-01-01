Menu
<b>Sunroof, Bose Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, LED Lights!</b><br> <br> Made with versatility in mind, this 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is loaded with adventure-ready features that fuel your familys active lifestyle. This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 143,850 kms. Its dark gr in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Pathfinders trim level is 4x4 SL Premium. This Pathfinder SL is ready to rule the road with intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, tow hitch receiver with 7 pin harness, LED auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, 8-inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with navigation, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, MP3/WMA playback, aux input, AM/FM/CD audio, and a Bose premium sound system. Other features include Nissans Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, motion activated power liftgate, an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions, remote start, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, heated leather seats, power front seats, driver seat memory settings, 120V household style power outlet, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bose Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Led Lights, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$188.49</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Used
143,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM2KC579778

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2705
  • Mileage 143,850 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

