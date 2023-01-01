Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

96,774 KM

Details

$32,780

+ tax & licensing
$32,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech w/ 7 Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech w/ 7 Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$32,780

+ taxes & licensing

96,774KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9616420
  • Stock #: V-74777
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM5KC578348

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74777
  • Mileage 96,774 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / PATHFINDER SV TECH TRIM / 4WD / 3.5L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Remote Start / Adaptive Cruise Control / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Navigation System / USB Port / GREAT FOR ADVENTURES! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

