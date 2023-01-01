Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

106,672 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

SL back-up camera,heated seats,navigation system cruise control, drive train - all wheel

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,672KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10167300
  Stock #: P39371C
  VIN: JN1BJ1CR1KW345885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,672 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 NISSAN QASHQAI SL has both dynamics and vitality. The U-shaped air intake grille on the front of the vehicle is matched with wide chrome plating, which is highly recognizable. The side of the body is very simple, and the tough waistline highlights a sense of strength, while the rear has a strong sense of hierarchy, and the irregular taillights also use LED light sources inside, which improves the grade to a high level.


The vehicle is equipped with a 154-horsepower 2.0L 4-cylinder self-priming power engine with a maximum power of 113 kilowatts and a maximum torque of 204NM. The power output is strong, and it is matched with a CVT continuously variable transmission to make driving easier and more comfortable. Rich configuration, LCD instrument, large central control screen, voice control, tire pressure display, active braking, back-up camera, heated seats, navigation system cruise control, drive train - all wheel


For more info, give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/. all applications accepted, financing available.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

