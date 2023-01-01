$CALL+ tax & licensing
306-934-1822
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL back-up camera,heated seats,navigation system cruise control, drive train - all wheel
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10167300
- Stock #: P39371C
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR1KW345885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,672 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 NISSAN QASHQAI SL has both dynamics and vitality. The U-shaped air intake grille on the front of the vehicle is matched with wide chrome plating, which is highly recognizable. The side of the body is very simple, and the tough waistline highlights a sense of strength, while the rear has a strong sense of hierarchy, and the irregular taillights also use LED light sources inside, which improves the grade to a high level.
The vehicle is equipped with a 154-horsepower 2.0L 4-cylinder self-priming power engine with a maximum power of 113 kilowatts and a maximum torque of 204NM. The power output is strong, and it is matched with a CVT continuously variable transmission to make driving easier and more comfortable. Rich configuration, LCD instrument, large central control screen, voice control, tire pressure display, active braking, back-up camera, heated seats, navigation system cruise control, drive train - all wheel?
For more info, give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/. all applications accepted, financing available.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
