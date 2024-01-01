Menu
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2019 Nissan Qashqai

95,039 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai

S

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,039KM
VIN JN1BJ1CRXKW335047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,039 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2019 Nissan Qashqai