No accidents

SK

comfort

students

fuel-efficient

traveling across Saskatchewan

Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon

or navigating winter roads

poor credit

Premium Black Cloth Interior

2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT Fully Loaded

and stylish compact SUV with all-weather confidence

this well-maintained unit features a clean Glacier White exterior

and comes with a no-accident Carfax history. Whether you're commuting in the city

the Qashqai AWD SV offers the ideal mix of advanced safety

and convenience. With in-house financing available for all credit types

top-tier safety tech

and versatile interior space. It's ideal for first-time buyers

small families

or are new to credit. Serving customers across Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan