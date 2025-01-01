Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> SK VIN: JN1BJ1CR8KW346323 Platinum Auto Sport **NO ACCIDENTS **AWD **SUNROOF **LOADED SV TRIM **REMOTE START **HEATED SEATS **HEATED STEERING WHEEL If youre looking for a reliable</p> <p> this 2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT is a perfect fit. Now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon</p> <p> Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy for anyone to get approved and drive away today. Key Features of the 2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 141 horsepower Xtronic CVT® automatic transmission for smooth driving and great fuel economy Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for added traction in all weather conditions Glacier White exterior with sleek</p> <p> aerodynamic styling Premium Black Cloth Interior with heated front seats Power drivers seat with lumbar support NissanConnecu 7 touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto compatibility Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming Intelligent Around View® Monitor with rearview camera Blind Spot Warning & Rear Cross Traffic Alert Dual-zone automatic climate control Remote engine start with Intelligent Climate Control Push-button start and keyless entry 60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space Roof rails and privacy glass 17 aluminum-alloy wheels with all-season tires Mileage: 132</p> <p>196 km No Accidents Clean Carfax Excellent Condition +P Why Choose the 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD? This Qashqai is perfect for Saskatchewan drivers seeking a dependable and stylish compact SUV that offers great fuel economy</p> <p> or anyone looking for value-packed AWD performance. Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon? At Platinum Auto Sport</p> <p> we make vehicle ownership simple and accessible. We offer in-house financing solutions tailored to fit any credit situation whether you have excellent credit</p> <p> were committed to getting you approved and on the road quickly. VIN: JN1BJ1CR8KW346323 Mileage: 132</p> <p> mint condition Visit Platinum Auto Sport Today! Dont miss your chance to own this 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD in exceptional condition. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today for a test drive and ask about our fast</p> <p> flexible in-house financing options for all credit types in Saskatchewan. Platinum Auto Sport Where your next vehicle and financing solution come together. #NissanQashqaiSaskatoon #AWDSUVCanada #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancingSK #UsedSUVDeals #QashqaiAWDSV #CompactSUVSaskatchewan #NoAccidentSUV #NissanCanada</p> <a href=http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Nissan-Qashqai-2019-id12221875.html>http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Nissan-Qashqai-2019-id12221875.html</a>

2019 Nissan Qashqai

132,196 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12489760

2019 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

  1. 12489760
  2. 12489760
  3. 12489760
  4. 12489760
  5. 12489760
  6. 12489760
  7. 12489760
  8. 12489760
  9. 12489760
  10. 12489760
  11. 12489760
  12. 12489760
  13. 12489760
  14. 12489760
  15. 12489760
  16. 12489760
  17. 12489760
  18. 12489760
  19. 12489760
  20. 12489760
  21. 12489760
  22. 12489760
  23. 12489760
  24. 12489760
  25. 12489760
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,196KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR8KW346323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White (QAK)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT3190
  • Mileage 132,196 KM

Vehicle Description

SK VIN: JN1BJ1CR8KW346323 Platinum Auto Sport

**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**SUNROOF
**LOADED SV TRIM
**REMOTE START
**HEATED SEATS
**HEATED STEERING WHEEL

If you're looking for a reliable


this 2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT is a perfect fit. Now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon


Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy for anyone to get approved and drive away today.

Key Features of the 2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT:
2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 141 horsepower

Xtronic CVT® automatic transmission for smooth driving and great fuel economy

Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for added traction in all weather conditions

Glacier White exterior with sleek


aerodynamic styling

Premium Black Cloth Interior with heated front seats

Power driver's seat with lumbar support

NissanConnecu" 7" touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" compatibility

Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming

Intelligent Around View® Monitor with rearview camera

Blind Spot Warning & Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Remote engine start with Intelligent Climate Control

Push-button start and keyless entry

60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space

Roof rails and privacy glass

17 aluminum-alloy wheels with all-season tires

Mileage: 132


196 km

No Accidents Clean Carfax Excellent Condition
+P Why Choose the 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD?
This Qashqai is perfect for Saskatchewan drivers seeking a dependable and stylish compact SUV that offers great fuel economy


or anyone looking for value-packed AWD performance.

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport


we make vehicle ownership simple and accessible. We offer in-house financing solutions tailored to fit any credit situation whether you have excellent credit


we're committed to getting you approved and on the road quickly.

VIN: JN1BJ1CR8KW346323
Mileage: 132


mint condition

Visit Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Don't miss your chance to own this 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD in exceptional condition. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today for a test drive and ask about our fast


flexible in-house financing options for all credit types in Saskatchewan.

Platinum Auto Sport Where your next vehicle and financing solution come together.

#NissanQashqaiSaskatoon #AWDSUVCanada #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancingSK #UsedSUVDeals #QashqaiAWDSV #CompactSUVSaskatchewan #NoAccidentSUV #NissanCanada


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Nissan-Qashqai-2019-id12221875.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

No accidents
SK
comfort
students
fuel-efficient
traveling across Saskatchewan
Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon
or navigating winter roads
poor credit
Premium Black Cloth Interior
2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT Fully Loaded
and stylish compact SUV with all-weather confidence
this well-maintained unit features a clean Glacier White exterior
and comes with a no-accident Carfax history. Whether you're commuting in the city
the Qashqai AWD SV offers the ideal mix of advanced safety
and convenience. With in-house financing available for all credit types
top-tier safety tech
and versatile interior space. It's ideal for first-time buyers
small families
or are new to credit. Serving customers across Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan
196 km Exterior: Glacier White Interior: Premium Black Cloth Condition: Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD 135,953 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Yukon 4WD 4DR SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 GMC Yukon 4WD 4DR SLT 178,111 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred 98,931 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2019 Nissan Qashqai