$21,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
AWD SV CVT
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White (QAK)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT3190
- Mileage 132,196 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: JN1BJ1CR8KW346323 Platinum Auto Sport
**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**SUNROOF
**LOADED SV TRIM
**REMOTE START
**HEATED SEATS
**HEATED STEERING WHEEL
If you're looking for a reliable
this 2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT is a perfect fit. Now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy for anyone to get approved and drive away today.
Key Features of the 2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT:
2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 141 horsepower
Xtronic CVT® automatic transmission for smooth driving and great fuel economy
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for added traction in all weather conditions
Glacier White exterior with sleek
aerodynamic styling
Premium Black Cloth Interior with heated front seats
Power driver's seat with lumbar support
NissanConnecu" 7" touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" compatibility
Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming
Intelligent Around View® Monitor with rearview camera
Blind Spot Warning & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Remote engine start with Intelligent Climate Control
Push-button start and keyless entry
60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space
Roof rails and privacy glass
17 aluminum-alloy wheels with all-season tires
No Accidents Clean Carfax Excellent Condition
+P Why Choose the 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD?
This Qashqai is perfect for Saskatchewan drivers seeking a dependable and stylish compact SUV that offers great fuel economy
or anyone looking for value-packed AWD performance.
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport
we make vehicle ownership simple and accessible. We offer in-house financing solutions tailored to fit any credit situation whether you have excellent credit
we're committed to getting you approved and on the road quickly.
Visit Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Don't miss your chance to own this 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD in exceptional condition. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today for a test drive and ask about our fast
flexible in-house financing options for all credit types in Saskatchewan.
Platinum Auto Sport Where your next vehicle and financing solution come together.
Platinum AutoSport
