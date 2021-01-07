+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival!2019 Nissan Qashqai SV Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, Black, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Qashqai SV has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Nissan SV Qashqai 2.0L DOHC CVT with Xtronic.
