2019 Nissan Qashqai

45,312 KM

Details

$25,400

+ tax & licensing
$25,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV - Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV - Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$25,400

+ taxes & licensing

45,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6444891
  Stock #: 3228A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2019 Nissan Qashqai SV Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, Black, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Qashqai SV has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Nissan SV Qashqai 2.0L DOHC CVT with Xtronic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

