2019 Nissan Qashqai
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
69,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9476535
- Stock #: 99850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Slate
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,166 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, QAHQAI, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
