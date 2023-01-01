Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Qashqai

69,166 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 9476535
  2. 9476535
  3. 9476535
  4. 9476535
  5. 9476535
  6. 9476535
  7. 9476535
  8. 9476535
  9. 9476535
  10. 9476535
  11. 9476535
  12. 9476535
  13. 9476535
  14. 9476535
  15. 9476535
  16. 9476535
  17. 9476535
  18. 9476535
  19. 9476535
  20. 9476535
  21. 9476535
  22. 9476535
  23. 9476535
  24. 9476535
  25. 9476535
  26. 9476535
  27. 9476535
  28. 9476535
  29. 9476535
  30. 9476535
  31. 9476535
  32. 9476535
  33. 9476535
  34. 9476535
  35. 9476535
  36. 9476535
  37. 9476535
  38. 9476535
  39. 9476535
  40. 9476535
  41. 9476535
Contact Seller

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

69,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9476535
  • Stock #: 99850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Slate
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, QAHQAI, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2020 Subaru Forester...
 72,778 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 99,621 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 83,587 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory