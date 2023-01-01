2019 Nissan Qashqai

$33,990 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 4 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9561427

9561427 Stock #: V-74382

V-74382 VIN: JN1BJ1CR9KW338196

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74382

Mileage 24,476 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.