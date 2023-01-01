$33,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
- Listing ID: 9561427
- Stock #: V-74382
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR9KW338196
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-74382
- Mileage 24,476 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Remote Starter, 6 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. Recent Arrival! Gray 2019 Nissan Qashqai CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC 4D Sport Utility SL AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * The Qashqai’s high-end features were sometimes-pricey add-ons, but most owners say they’re worth the investment, with the parking camera system and premium stereo system in particular being among the favourites. Compact manoeuvrability and all-weather confidence were noted, as were approachable safety and connectivity features. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
