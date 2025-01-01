$25,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic (RBY)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3170
- Mileage 57,625 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC760380 Platinum Auto Sport
**LOADED SV TRIM
**AWD
**MOON ROOF
**REMOTE START
**LOW KILOMETRES
Looking for a stylish
625 km making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable and low-mileage vehicle in Saskatchewan.
Whether you're navigating snowy roads or heading out for a road trip
Platinum Auto Sport is your trusted dealership in Saskatoon for quality pre-owned vehicles.
/ Key Features of the 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD:
2.5L 4-cylinder engine with 170 horsepower
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient driving
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) great for Saskatchewan winters
Caspian Blue Metallic exterior with chrome trim and roof rails
Premium Black Cloth Interior with heated front seats
Remote engine start system with intelligent climate control
Power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support
Dual-zone automatic climate control
NissanConnect® 7" touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto" integration
Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming
SiriusXM® satellite radio
Backup camera with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking
Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Power panoramic moonroof
17" aluminum alloy wheels with all-season tires
Divide-N-Hide® cargo system for added storage flexibility
Excellent condition Low kilometres and well maintained
+P Why Choose the 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD?
The Nissan Rogue SV AWD is one of Canada's best-selling SUVs for a reason it's comfortable
making it ideal for both families and solo drivers in Saskatchewan.
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport
we offer in-house financing solutions designed for all types of credit whether you have good credit
or no credit history. Our team is here to help you get approved quickly and drive away in a vehicle you'll love. We serve customers across Saskatoon and throughout Saskatchewan.
mint condition
Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Don't miss out on this low-kilometre 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to see it in person
and learn more about our fast and easy in-house financing options regardless of your credit situation.
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatchewan's trusted used SUV dealer with in-house financing for all credit types.
Vehicle Features
