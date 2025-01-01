Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

57,625 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

12431257

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,625KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV6KC760380

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic (RBY)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3170
  • Mileage 57,625 KM

SK VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC760380 Platinum Auto Sport

**LOADED SV TRIM
**AWD
**MOON ROOF
**REMOTE START
**LOW KILOMETRES

Looking for a stylish


625 km making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable and low-mileage vehicle in Saskatchewan.

Whether you're navigating snowy roads or heading out for a road trip


Platinum Auto Sport is your trusted dealership in Saskatoon for quality pre-owned vehicles.
/ Key Features of the 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD:
2.5L 4-cylinder engine with 170 horsepower

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient driving

Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) great for Saskatchewan winters

Caspian Blue Metallic exterior with chrome trim and roof rails

Premium Black Cloth Interior with heated front seats

Remote engine start system with intelligent climate control

Power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support

Dual-zone automatic climate control

NissanConnect® 7" touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto" integration

Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming

SiriusXM® satellite radio

Backup camera with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Blind Spot Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist

Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel

Power panoramic moonroof

17" aluminum alloy wheels with all-season tires

Divide-N-Hide® cargo system for added storage flexibility

Mileage: 57


625 km

Excellent condition Low kilometres and well maintained
+P Why Choose the 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD?
The Nissan Rogue SV AWD is one of Canada's best-selling SUVs for a reason it's comfortable


making it ideal for both families and solo drivers in Saskatchewan.

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport


we offer in-house financing solutions designed for all types of credit whether you have good credit


or no credit history. Our team is here to help you get approved quickly and drive away in a vehicle you'll love. We serve customers across Saskatoon and throughout Saskatchewan.

VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC760380
Mileage: 57


mint condition

Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Don't miss out on this low-kilometre 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to see it in person


and learn more about our fast and easy in-house financing options regardless of your credit situation.

Platinum Auto Sport Saskatchewan's trusted used SUV dealer with in-house financing for all credit types.

#NissanRogueSV #RogueAWDSaskatchewan #UsedSUVSaskatoon #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancing #LowKMVehicles #SUVDealsSK #NissanCanada #AWDSUVForSale


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Nissan-Rogue-2019-id12153485.html

IN MINT CONDITION
SAFETY
technology
Low Kilometres
fuel-efficient
available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
Fully Loaded For Sale in Saskatoon
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD Low Kilometres
and winter-ready SUV? Check out this 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD
SK. Featuring a stunning Caspian Blue Metallic exterior with a Premium Black Cloth Interior
this compact SUV is fully loaded
and has only 57
the Rogue SV AWD delivers a perfect mix of comfort
and performance. With in-house financing available for all credit types
and packed with advanced safety tech. The SV trim adds premium features like heated leather seats
a remote starter
and enhanced driver assistance
poor credit
625 km Color: Caspian Blue Metallic Interior: Premium Black Leather Condition: Fully loaded
take it for a test drive

2019 Nissan Rogue