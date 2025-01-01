IN MINT CONDITION

SAFETY

technology

Low Kilometres

fuel-efficient

available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon

Fully Loaded For Sale in Saskatoon

2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD Low Kilometres

and winter-ready SUV? Check out this 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD

SK. Featuring a stunning Caspian Blue Metallic exterior with a Premium Black Cloth Interior

this compact SUV is fully loaded

and has only 57

the Rogue SV AWD delivers a perfect mix of comfort

and performance. With in-house financing available for all credit types

and packed with advanced safety tech. The SV trim adds premium features like heated leather seats

a remote starter

and enhanced driver assistance

poor credit

625 km Color: Caspian Blue Metallic Interior: Premium Black Leather Condition: Fully loaded