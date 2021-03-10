+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Looking for an AWD SUV which is big without feeling bloated, feels much more comfortable and has a host of advanced safety technologies? This 2019 Nissan Rogue is the right choice. It has 2.5L 4 Cyl Engine with CVT Transmission. It also has Power door Locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Traction control! Blind spot monitoring! Lane departure assist! Forward Collision mitigation! Sport Mode! Eco Mode! Power driver seat! Heated front seats! Adaptive Cruise control! Back up camera! A/C! Steering wheel audio control! Bluetooth! AM/FM Radio! CD player! And many more!! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
