Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

54,588 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV HEATED SEATS! REMOTE START! AWD!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV HEATED SEATS! REMOTE START! AWD!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 6795005
  2. 6795005
  3. 6795005
  4. 6795005
  5. 6795005
  6. 6795005
  7. 6795005
  8. 6795005
  9. 6795005
  10. 6795005
  11. 6795005
  12. 6795005
  13. 6795005
  14. 6795005
  15. 6795005
  16. 6795005
  17. 6795005
  18. 6795005
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6795005
  • Stock #: P38256C
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC805978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38256C
  • Mileage 54,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an AWD SUV which is big without feeling bloated, feels much more comfortable and has a host of advanced safety technologies? This 2019 Nissan Rogue is the right choice. It has 2.5L 4 Cyl Engine with CVT Transmission. It also has Power door Locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Traction control! Blind spot monitoring! Lane departure assist! Forward Collision mitigation! Sport Mode! Eco Mode! Power driver seat! Heated front seats! Adaptive Cruise control! Back up camera! A/C! Steering wheel audio control! Bluetooth! AM/FM Radio! CD player! And many more!! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 56,538 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge CRUIS...
 94,271 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 31,590 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory