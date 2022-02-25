$CALL+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!
Location
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
57,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8272425
- Stock #: P38772
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV2KC712827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P38772
- Mileage 57,088 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1