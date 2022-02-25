Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

30,692 KM

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

30,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8371866
  • Stock #: F6913A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SV, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

