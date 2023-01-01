$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa
Note SV BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
- Listing ID: 10410753
- Stock #: MP281
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP9KL354451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 NISSAN VERSA NOTE SV WITH 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder engine and Continuously Variable, it has Backup Camera, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, Hands-free calling and many more.
all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3.
