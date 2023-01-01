Menu
2019 Nissan Versa

97,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2019 Nissan Versa

2019 Nissan Versa

Note SV BACKUP CAMERA

2019 Nissan Versa

Note SV BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10410753
  Stock #: MP281
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP9KL354451

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 97,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 NISSAN VERSA NOTE SV WITH 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder engine and Continuously Variable, it has Backup Camera, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, Hands-free calling and many more

all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/

Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3


Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

