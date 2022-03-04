$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2019 Nissan Versa
2019 Nissan Versa
Note SV HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, CVT, BLUETOOTH
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
133,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8516345
- Stock #: P38866
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP6KL354942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P38866
- Mileage 133,185 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1