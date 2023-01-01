$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10466454

10466454 Stock #: T33019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # T33019

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Rear wheelhouse liners Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP Deployable Bed Step BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting Requires Subscription ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps REBEL 12A -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Integrated Center Stack Radio ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.