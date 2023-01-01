Menu
2019 RAM 1500

92,869 KM

Details Description Features

$46,500
+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

92,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10480566
  • Stock #: T824A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear wheelhouse liners

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Lower Two Tone Paint
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Black Tubular Side Steps
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) Body Color Door Handles
RED/BLACK CLOTH/VINYL LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Trailer Brake Control Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Integrated Center Stack Radio ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

