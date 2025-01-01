$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn/Lone Star
Big Horn/Lone Star
Big Horn/Lone Star
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT9KN569445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Delmonico Red Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Light Mountain Brown/Blk
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DELMONICO RED PEARLCOAT
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
WHEELS: 18" X 8" (STD)
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW ALL SEASON LRR (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Tow Hooks
BIG HORN NON-BSG LEVEL 2 GROUP W/MEDIA HUB -inc: Google Android Auto Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Rear Window Defroster Integrated Center Stack Radio ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals ...
LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN/BLK DELUXE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Seat Center Console Parts Module Bucket Seats Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Full Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
2019 RAM 1500