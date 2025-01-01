Menu
2019 RAM 1500

79,450 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn/Lone Star

12405756

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn/Lone Star

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT9KN569445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Delmonico Red Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Light Mountain Brown/Blk
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DELMONICO RED PEARLCOAT
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
WHEELS: 18" X 8" (STD)
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW ALL SEASON LRR (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Tow Hooks
BIG HORN NON-BSG LEVEL 2 GROUP W/MEDIA HUB -inc: Google Android Auto Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Rear Window Defroster Integrated Center Stack Radio ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals ...
LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN/BLK DELUXE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Seat Center Console Parts Module Bucket Seats Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Full Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust

