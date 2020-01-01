Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express Night | B/U Cam, Btooth, A/C

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express Night | B/U Cam, Btooth, A/C

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,285KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4440702
  • Stock #: CD98921
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG7KS701465
Exterior Colour
FLAME RED
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

DEALER DEMO - Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, A/C with Dual Temperature Control, SiriusXM Capabilities, and more!CarFax: No Reported AccidentsDodge City is a well-established dealership in Saskatoon, having served the Saskatoon area for 40 years! Our award winning dealership carries the largest selection of new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles in Saskatchewan. Plus a wide range of pre-owned vehicles! If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we can track down your perfect vehicle. When it comes to your vehicle financing needs, we work with your financial institution to ensure the best rates and loan security in the industry! At Dodge City we value our customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Just head to 2200 8th St E in Saskatoon and find out why Dodge City is a top-rated Chrysler dealer.** GET YOUR FREE CARFAX REPORT ON OUR WEBSITE - www.dodgecityauto.com **

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Flame Red
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
  • LED BED LIGHTING
  • BLACK SEATS
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
  • GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
  • WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Engine Oil Cooler (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift (STD)
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR Siri...
  • NIGHT EDITION -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Black RAM Tailgate Badge Black Seats Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Black Exteri...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Expr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

