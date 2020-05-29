- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Remote Start System
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Monotone Paint
- Keyless Start
- Rear wheelhouse liners
- TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
- Spray-in bedliner
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
- WiFi Hotspot
- Maximum Steel Metallic
- 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
- 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
- GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
- PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
- DARK RUBY RED/BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
- POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
- TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
- Requires Subscription
- RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone ...
- LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals A/C w/Dual-Zone Automa...
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-Colour Door Handles Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamp...
