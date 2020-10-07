+ taxes & licensing
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ram 1500 5.7L Crew Cab w/Short Box BACK UP CAMERA/HEATED AND COOLING SEATS/SUNROOF/TOW PACKAGE 30,117 KMS
$38,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty
**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**
Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
MAX MOTORS AUTO BODY AND SALES
www.maxmotors.ca
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-NEW TIRES AND RIMS 20"
-NEW BUSHWACKER FENDER FLARES
-NEW RUNNING BOARDS
-LEVEL KIT
-TOW PACKAGE
-BACK UP CAMERA
-LEATHER SEATS
-HEATED AND COOLING SEATS
-SUNROOF
-MIRROR DIMMER
-SUN VISORS
-POWER SEATS
-POWER LOCKS
-POWER WINDOWS
-POWER STEERING
-AIR CONDITIONING
-TOUCH SCREEN
-HEATED EXTERIOR MIRROR
-SLIDING REAR PICKUP WINDOW
-FOG LIGHTS
-TIRE INFLATION/PRESSURE MONITOR
-SATELLITE RADIO
-POWER ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRROR
-TELEMATIC SYSTEMS
-AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS
-INTERIOR AUTOMATIC DAY/NIGHT
-SIDE HEAD CURTAIN AIRBAGS
-MP3 PLAYER
-Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
-Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
