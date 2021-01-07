Menu
2019 RAM 1500

21,108 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Classic ST BACK-UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL! 4X4!

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST BACK-UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL! 4X4!

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

21,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6508039
  • Stock #: P38216
  • VIN: 3C6JR7AT1KG729402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,108 KM

Vehicle Description

This gorgeous Grey 2019 RAM 1500 is a perfect blend of Bold and Beautiful ride. Between the sweet V8, smooth ride and comfortable interior, this is worth a spot on any pickup buyer's short list. It has a 5.7L V8 with 6 speed automatic transmission. Its a ST trim Regular cab with 6.3 ft. box to haul most of your stuffs in style. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Back Up Camera! Tow/haul mode! Automatic Headlights! A/C! Cruise Control! Traction Control! FM/AM Radio! And many more!! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

